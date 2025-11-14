Saturday, November 15, 2025
Man mauled to death by stray dogs

Mangaluru

A tragic incident was reported from Kumpala on the outskirts of Mangaluru, where a 60-year-old man lost his life after being attacked by stray dogs. The deceased has been identified as Dayananda, a resident of Kumpala. According to preliminary information, he was allegedly mauled by a group of stray dogs while walking in a residential locality. His body was later found lying in a pool of blood, creating panic among local residents.

Police immediately visited the spot to conduct an inspection. The forensic team (SOCO) also examined the area to gather evidence and understand the sequence of events. Authorities suspect that the attack might have taken place early in the morning when the area was relatively quiet and less crowded.

The incident has raised concerns about the growing stray dog menace in suburban areas of Mangaluru. Residents expressed shock over the gruesome nature of the attack and urged the authorities to implement stronger measures to control stray animal populations to prevent such tragedies. Police have initiated further investigation to confirm the exact cause of death and verify whether stray dogs were solely responsible.

