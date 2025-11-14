Bihar voters bless NDA, says MP Raghavendra

Shivamogga

MP B.Y. Raghavendra said the people of Bihar have given a clear mandate in favour of the NDA, completely rejecting the Mahagathbandhan. Speaking to reporters, he noted that even top leaders of the opposition alliance were defeated in their own constituencies, which shows the strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies and programmes among Bihar’s voters.

He alleged that the Congress party, which ruled the country for 65 years, often won elections through vote manipulation. This time, he claimed, the Election Commission’s strict measures exposed their practices, deleting around 43 lakh invalid votes while adding genuine new voters to the rolls. Raghavendra expressed confidence that the NDA would continue its winning streak in future elections as well.

He added that the Congress is now facing the consequences of years of appeasement politics pursued in the name of inherited governance. According to him, the people have taught the party a lesson for prioritising one community over the nation’s broader interests.

Raghavendra also referred to a major security operation in Delhi, where police seized 3,000 kg of ammonium nitrate and bomb-making materials, allegedly meant for nationwide blasts. He credited the central government’s strong action for preventing a huge tragedy. Meanwhile, he criticised some state leaders for sending a parcel to Home Minister Amit Shah, calling it self-inflicted humiliation. He concluded that only if the Congress functions responsibly as a constructive opposition within democratic norms can it hope for a better future.