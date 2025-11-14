Grand celebration marks Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary

BIRTH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS





Chikkaballapur

The district came alive with discipline, devotion, and dynamic energy as it marked the 150th birth anniversary of Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel through a spectacular yoga and cultural program at S.L.S.I.T Engineering College Auditorium.

Organized jointly by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, Department of AYUSH, and Family Welfare, the event blended patriotism, health awareness, and youth empowerment in a vibrant celebration of national unity.

Deputy Commissioner Shri Mahesh inaugurated the program with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, setting the tone for an inspiring morning. The highlight was a breathtaking Mallakhamb 3.0 performance, followed by advanced yoga demonstrations that left the audience spellbound.

Trained yoga instructors showcased therapeutic asanas for common ailments under expert medical guidance. DC Mahesh distributed resource kits to certified trainers, commending their role in promoting community wellness. AYUSH and health officials handed over the kits, symbolizing institutional support for grassroots health initiatives.

In a significant move, authorities released awareness materials on the Jal Jagran and Catch the Rain campaigns, urging citizens to conserve water amid growing climate concerns.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from AYUSH Officer Dr. Mahalakshmi Kumar, District AYUSH Officer Shri Tabeeb Banu, Surveillance Officer Shri Krishnaprasad, ASHA Coordinator Shri Prakash, KSRLM Coordinator Shri D.T. Uma, Taluk Health Officer Dr. Kala Manjula, college faculty, students, and departmental heads.

Students stole the show with prize-winning cultural performances and yoga competitions, earning thunderous applause. The program concluded with a pledge to uphold Patel’s legacy of unity and self-reliance through fitness and civic responsibility.