Nehru the true builder of modern India: CM

‘The future of the country depends on young minds who think scientifically and act with good values’

Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that some people speak negatively about Jawaharlal Nehru even though they never took part in the freedom struggle.

He called Nehru the true builder of modern India while speaking at the Children’s Day celebration and parent-teacher meeting held at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha.

He told students that the future of the country depends on young minds who think scientifically and act with good values. He urged children to stay away from ignorance and corruption from an early age. He also reminded everyone that Nehru believed children would shape India’s tomorrow, which is why he focused strongly on education. The Chief Minister said the government has given top priority to education, allocating ₹65,000 crore for the sector.

Siddaramaiah highlighted that Nehru spent more than 3,200 days in jail during the freedom movement, even though he came from a wealthy family. As India’s first Prime Minister, Nehru laid the foundation for progress in agriculture, science, irrigation, and technology. He was behind major institutions and industries, including IITs, AIIMS, and large dam projects. Siddaramaiah criticized those who supported the British instead of joining the independence struggle, yet now blame Nehru and Gandhi.

He reminded children, teachers, and parents that Nehru dreamed of a nation led by curious, intelligent, and scientific thinkers. Many talented students come from poor families and government schools, he said, adding that 900 new Karnataka public schools are being opened this year.

He urged people to reject discrimination based on caste, religion, or language and protect India’s unity in diversity. The government is providing many facilities—Indira Kits, shoes, uniforms, eggs, bananas, textbooks, and scholarships—so that every child can learn with dignity. Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa and officials also attended the event.