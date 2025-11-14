Women should step forward in every field: Min

BENGALURU

Women should step forward in every field, and supportive platforms must continue to grow to help them succeed, said Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar at the 4th CII Conference on Women’s Workplace held in Bengaluru. Speaking to a gathering of women entrepreneurs, she praised the CII for creating opportunities that encourage women to build their own careers and businesses.

The minister highlighted that her department has already launched several programmes aimed at promoting women entrepreneurs and ensuring they receive the guidance and support they need. She noted how times have changed, explaining that earlier many women worked quietly behind the scenes, often helping their husbands in business. Today, she said, women are stepping into leadership roles on their own and starting successful ventures across sectors. This shift, she added, reflects the growing strength and confidence of women in modern India.

Sharing her own experience, Minister Hebbalkar said she manages two factories and understands the challenges women face when starting or expanding a business. One of the biggest hurdles, she explained, is accessing bank loans, as financial institutions often demand high account balances or strong collateral. She encouraged women not to be discouraged by these obstacles and reminded them that courage is the most important ingredient for success.

The conference saw participation from women entrepreneurs from within Karnataka and other states. Many attendees shared their experiences, challenges, and achievements, turning the event into an inspiring platform for networking and learning. The gathering also reinforced the growing belief that women’s leadership is essential for India’s progress and that stronger institutional support can help unlock even greater potential in the years ahead.