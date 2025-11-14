Saturday, November 15, 2025
GBA CHO calls for building pneumonia-free society

BENGALURU

Dr Sirajuddin Madani, GBA Chief Health Officer, called on officials and the community to join efforts in creating a “pneumonia-free society” in Bengaluru. The appeal came during the launch of a pneumonia awareness programme at H. Siddaiah Road Referral Hospital, marking World Pneumonia Day.

Pneumonia is a severe infection affecting people of all ages, from young children to the elderly. Dr. Madani highlighted that vaccination, hygiene, proper nutrition, and timely treatment are the most effective ways to prevent the disease.

Pediatrician Dr. Vinuta emphasized the importance of raising awareness at the community level, particularly among pregnant women, mothers, and children, as part of preventive healthcare initiatives. Medical Superintendent Dr. Bharathi assured that pneumonia detection, treatment, and public awareness would continue with the full cooperation of hospital staff.

The programme included Information-Communication-Education (ICE) sessions on pneumonia symptoms, emergency care, pneumococcal vaccination for children, and preventive measures for pregnant women and infants. Officials stressed the importance of community participation in reducing the disease burden.

District RHC Officer Dr. Kalavathi, H. Siddaiah Road UPHC Dr. Bhumika, along with all hospital and UPHC staff, participated in the event. The health department reaffirmed its commitment to working with the community to promote vaccination, early treatment, and preventive care to achieve a healthier, pneumonia-free society.

