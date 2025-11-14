Saturday, November 15, 2025
HomeCityKengeri MLA accelerates development projects for residents
City

Kengeri MLA accelerates development projects for residents

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
100

Bengaluru

MLA S. T. Somashekar has promised faster development in Yeshwantpur assembly constituency, aiming to meet the expectations of local residents. He made the statement while launching new road and drainage projects in Megalabeedi Dr. Vishnuvardhan Circle of Kengeri ward and Vinayak Nagar in Bandemath ward.

Speaking at the event, Somashekar said that education and basic facilities are being given top priority. He added that the focus is on building good roads in every village, supplying clean drinking water, and providing better learning opportunities for students in rural areas.

“The people’s comfort and progress are our main goal. Development should touch every household and benefit every resident,” the MLA said.

Several local leaders were present to witness the launch, including Kengeri Block President Mylasandra Nagaraj, former Zilla Panchayat member Shivamadaya, Ward President T. Prabhakar, former Vice President Aman Ullah, Vice Presidents Mahendra Kiran and Lohit, along with community leaders Mahesh Babu, Dr. Anupama Panchakshari, Krishnappa, K.R. Murthy, K.Y. Krishna, and Latha.

Residents attending the event expressed hope that the projects will bring visible improvements to their daily lives. The MLA also reassured citizens that efforts will continue to ensure development reaches every part of the constituency.

With the launch of these initiatives, Kengeri is moving closer to improved infrastructure and better living standards for its people.

Previous article
GBA CHO calls for building pneumonia-free society
Next article
Christ University students transform school into vibrant learning hub
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.