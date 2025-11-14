Kengeri MLA accelerates development projects for residents

Bengaluru

MLA S. T. Somashekar has promised faster development in Yeshwantpur assembly constituency, aiming to meet the expectations of local residents. He made the statement while launching new road and drainage projects in Megalabeedi Dr. Vishnuvardhan Circle of Kengeri ward and Vinayak Nagar in Bandemath ward.

Speaking at the event, Somashekar said that education and basic facilities are being given top priority. He added that the focus is on building good roads in every village, supplying clean drinking water, and providing better learning opportunities for students in rural areas.

“The people’s comfort and progress are our main goal. Development should touch every household and benefit every resident,” the MLA said.

Several local leaders were present to witness the launch, including Kengeri Block President Mylasandra Nagaraj, former Zilla Panchayat member Shivamadaya, Ward President T. Prabhakar, former Vice President Aman Ullah, Vice Presidents Mahendra Kiran and Lohit, along with community leaders Mahesh Babu, Dr. Anupama Panchakshari, Krishnappa, K.R. Murthy, K.Y. Krishna, and Latha.

Residents attending the event expressed hope that the projects will bring visible improvements to their daily lives. The MLA also reassured citizens that efforts will continue to ensure development reaches every part of the constituency.

With the launch of these initiatives, Kengeri is moving closer to improved infrastructure and better living standards for its people.