Christ University students transform school into vibrant learning hub

BENGALURU

The Annahalli Government Anganwadi and High School in Ramanagara Taluk has received a bright new makeover after first-year architecture students from Christ University carried out a thoughtful design project. Their work turned old corridors and classrooms into colourful, welcoming places that help children learn better.

The students visited the school many times before starting the project. They observed how classes worked, understood the needs of teachers and children, and planned simple but meaningful improvements. On November 3 and 4, they painted lively wall graphics, built helpful teaching models, and fixed small issues across the campus. They also reorganised spaces and upgraded the kitchen furniture to support better hygiene and daily use.

Principal Srinivasa K. V. said the new environment has already made students more cheerful and motivated. The bright colours, neat spaces, and creative models have improved the school’s daily atmosphere.

Faculty member Prof. Nimisha Varghese, who guided the project, said the work taught students an important lesson: architecture is not just about designing buildings but about understanding people’s needs. She shared that watching the children’s joyful reactions was the most rewarding moment.

The project was supported by faculty members Prof. Vipin Wilson, Prof. Shynu Robert, Prof. Rashmi S., and Prof. Lakshmi Swaminathan. The hands-on experience helped students see how small design changes can make a big difference to a community. It also showed them how their skills can bring positive change to schools that need support. This experience will guide their future work as responsible designers everywhere.