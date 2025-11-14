Shivakumar’s ‘Neerina Hejje’ launched by CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday released the much-awaited book Neerina Hejje, authored by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, at the Vidhana Soudha Banquet Hall. The event saw the presence of senior leaders including H.K. Patil, N.S. Bosaraju, Krishna Byre Gowda, Cheluvaraya Swamy, Priyanka Kharge, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Madhu Bangarappa, and R.V. Deshpande.

Despite his busy schedule as KPCC President, Deputy Chief Minister, and Bangalore Urban Development Minister, Shivakumar personally wrote the book, which focuses on water resources, disputes, and management strategies at the state, national, and international levels. The work details irrigation projects, court judgments, challenges, and possible solutions, aiming to provide a comprehensive understanding of Karnataka’s water scenario.

At the launch, Shivakumar reflected on the long struggle for the Mekedatu project, stating, “Prayers never fail, even if attempts do.” He recalled that he and the Chief Minister had initially planned a padayatra to raise awareness, but the effort was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Even when faced with legal cases and criticism for performing the Cauvery Aarti in Bengaluru, I did not step back. The Supreme Court verdict proves sincere effort always yields results,” he said.

Shivakumar also urged Karnataka MPs to secure approvals from central authorities, noting that an office for the Mekedatu project has been established and land acquisition has begun. He discussed ongoing challenges, including pending consent from Andhra Pradesh on Mahadayi and delays in the release of Rs 5,000 crore for the Bhadra project. He stressed the importance of inter-state cooperation and timely government action to secure Karnataka’s water interests.

While acknowledging that the verdict offers more benefits to Tamil Nadu, Shivakumar highlighted that Bengaluru would gain access to safe drinking water. He concluded by reminding leaders that political differences must not overshadow public welfare, and that decisions made today will shape the state’s future water security.