China demands Japan retract remarks on Taiwan

China’s Foreign Ministry condemned Takaichi’s remarks as interference, warning that any Japanese military action in Taiwan Strait invites decisive retaliation



BEIJING

China’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday urged Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to withdraw what it called “egregious” remarks about Taiwan, warning that Japan must “bear all consequences” if she fails to do so. The demand follows Takaichi’s statement in parliament last week suggesting that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could be considered a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan, potentially leading to a military response from Tokyo.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a press conference that Takaichi’s comments represented “crude interference” in China’s internal affairs and had caused “a heavy blow” to bilateral ties. “Should Japan dare to intervene militarily in the Taiwan Strait situation, it will constitute an act of aggression, and China will strike back decisively,” Lin warned.

Beijing maintains that Taiwan is part of its territory and has not ruled out using force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan’s government rejects China’s claim, insisting that only its citizens have the right to decide their future.

Tensions have continued to rise, with Chinese state media escalating criticism of Takaichi. A social media post by an account linked to CCTV labelled her a “troublemaker” and warned she would “have to pay the price.”

In Japan, anger has grown over inflammatory remarks made by China’s Consul General in Osaka, Xue Jian, who posted that “the dirty head that sticks itself in must be cut off.” Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi condemned the comment as “regrettable” and said Tokyo would urge Beijing to prevent the dispute from further damaging bilateral relations.