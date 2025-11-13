India, Botswana strengthen ties through wildlife conservation move

Nature Bound Diplomacy



GABORONE

In a major step toward strengthening India-Botswana cooperation in wildlife conservation, President Droupadi Murmu and Botswana’s President Duma Gideon Boko witnessed the release of cheetahs into the Mokolodi Nature Reserve in southern Botswana. The animals were captured from the Ghanzi region and placed in a quarantine facility by experts from both nations.

The ceremony marked Botswana’s gifting of eight cheetahs to India as part of the next phase of Project Cheetah, aimed at restoring the species in India’s natural habitats. Sharing the news on X, the President’s Secretariat described it as a new chapter in the friendship between the two nations.

During her visit, President Murmu met President Boko in Gaborone, where both leaders discussed expanding cooperation in trade, investment, renewable energy, agriculture, education, healthcare, defence, and digital technology. A key agreement was also signed to provide Botswana with easier access to affordable, high-quality Indian medicines.

President Murmu thanked the Botswana government and its people for their generous contribution to India’s wildlife project. President Boko, in turn, praised India as the “mother of democracy” and recognized its steady role in supporting Botswana’s development journey.

President Murmu arrived in Botswana on Tuesday for a State Visit, concluding her two-nation African tour. She was warmly received at the airport by President Boko and given a ceremonial welcome with a guard of honour, highlighting the deep respect and growing partnership between the two friendly nations.