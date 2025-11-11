Speed up sterilisation of street dogs: BWCC chief

Bengaluru

Bengaluru West City Corporation (BWCC) Commissioner Dr KV Rajendra has directed officials to expedite the sterilization of street dogs within their limits.

While reviewing a meeting on the progress of Animal Husbandry Department’s programmes and their compliance with the Supreme Court directives on stray dog management, he stressed the need for effective implementation of such initiatives.

The chief veterinary officer informed the meeting that there are 63,340 community dogs in the BWCC limits. Two ABC–ARV (Animal Birth Control and Anti-Rabies Vaccination) centers (one per zone) have a combined capacity of 171 kennels. These centers, operated by two service providers, have so far conducted 4,068 sterilization surgeries and administered 27,581 ARV and CV vaccines on strays.

In reply, Rajendra said the department is functioning commendably with the available infrastructure. However, measures need to be taken to enhance operational efficiency and ensure compliance with Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) standards and SC guidelines.

There is sufficient stock of ARV vaccines with the corporation to meet public requirements, he added.

Key directions:

* Take steps to accelerate the progress of sterilization programmes.

* Recommend to the AWBI to simplify regulations in the ABC–ARV tender process to enable participation of more service providers.

* Encourage adoption drives for dogs housed in long-term care facilities.

* Identify and designate specific locations for dog feeding.

* Conduct public awareness programmes to bring all departmental initiatives to the notice of citizens.

* Ensure that pending payments related to ABC–ARV programmes are cleared promptly.

‘Make wards filth-free and lift Star Ratings’

Bengaluru West City Corporation (BWCC) Commissioner Dr KV Rajendra has instructed officials to conduct an intensive cleanliness drive across major roads, markets, and residential areas under the corporation limits.

Garbage piles and blackspots (waste dumping areas) must be cleared immediately. Special attention should be given to maintaining cleanliness and hygiene around Indira Canteens. Pourakarmikas and Junior Health Inspectors (JHIs) should take active participation in the drive to ensure effective supervision at the division level.

All accumulated waste and debris collected in tractors must be cleared within a week, and ward-wise progress reports should be submitted to the Commissioner’s office, he said.

To ensure sustained cleanliness across city, a ‘Ward Swachcha Sarvekshan Ranking’ initiative will be implemented every month. Wards will be awarded ‘Star Ratings’ based on their cleanliness standards and operational efficiency.

Additional Commissioner Digvijay Bodke, Joint Commissioners Sangappa and Arathi Anand, Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Venkatesh, representatives from the Bangalore Solid Waste Management Limited (BMSWML), and other senior officials attended the meeting.