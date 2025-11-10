Villagers Perform Pumpkin Puja to Protest Pothole-Ridden Varthur–Balagere Road



Tired of enduring bumpy rides and daily risks, residents of Varthur-Balagere Road in Mahadevapura constituency staged a unique protest demanding urgent repair of potholes. In a symbolic act of frustration, villagers broke grey pumpkins and performed rituals, offering prayers to the potholes to draw attention to the authorities’ inaction.

Protesters said the entire stretch has deteriorated badly, posing a danger to motorists and pedestrians alike. “We travel in fear every day. The road is full of potholes, and accidents are frequent,” said one local resident.

The villagers alleged that funds for road repair had already been sanctioned, but officials and elected representatives failed to act. The protest, led by local leader Kuppi Manjunath, called for accountability and immediate repair work.

They urged former MLA Arvind Limbavali and sitting MLA Manjula Limbavali to prioritize infrastructure development in the region. The demonstrators appealed to civic authorities to restore the road without delay to prevent further hardship to commuters and residents.