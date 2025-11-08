VVPAT slips found dumped on roads, officials say they are from mock polls

Election Commission suspends official after mock VVPAT slips found discarded in Bihar

New Delhi

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday ordered immediate action and suspended an official after mock Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips were found discarded on a road in Samastipur district, Bihar. The incident took place near KSR College in the Sarairanjan assembly constituency, prompting widespread concern over the handling of election materials.

The EC clarified that the slips in question were mock VVPAT slips, used to test Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) before polling. District Magistrate (DM) Roshan Kushwaha was directed to inspect the site and carry out a detailed inquiry. Following the incident, an FIR has been registered, and the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) responsible for the negligence has been suspended.



What did RJD say?

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), led by Tejashwi Yadav, shared a video on social media alleging that a significant number of VVPAT slips were carelessly thrown on the road. The party demanded an explanation from the EC, questioning when, why, and under whose instructions the slips were discarded. RJD MP Manoj K Jha also wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, urging stricter security for strong rooms where EVMs are stored, citing concerns over power disruptions and the safety of election equipment.

Samastipur DM responds

Addressing the issue, DM (District Magistrate) of Samastipur Roshan Kushwaha confirmed that his team had taken possession of the slips in the presence of candidates. “Some slips were found near the dispatch centre under the Sarairanjan constituency. An FIR has been lodged, and two officials have been recommended for departmental inquiry,” he said.

While the EC emphasized that mock slips do not impact actual polling outcomes, it underlined the importance of adhering to strict protocols and accountability. The administration has assured that measures will be implemented to prevent such lapses in future elections, maintaining the integrity and transparency of the electoral process in the district.