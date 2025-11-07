Messi Compares World Cup Joy to Children’s Birth, Responds to Ronaldo’s Dig

Argentina star says winning World Cup was as profound as fatherhood moments.

Miami

Lionel Messi has likened the joy of winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina to the birth of his children, calling the experience “hard to explain” and deeply special. Messi reflected on the emotional magnitude of Argentina’s triumph.

“With all due respect, because it has nothing to do with it, but when I won the World Cup, I had the same feeling as when my children were born. It’s a feeling that’s hard to explain, it’s so special and so big that anything I say falls short,” Messi said.

The Inter Miami star, an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, recalled leading Argentina to victory in Qatar, scoring twice in the final against France and earning the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player. “The way the country celebrated showed how much we needed and wanted this to happen again after so long. Winning the World Cup is the ultimate. After that, you can’t ask for anything more,” he added.

Messi also reflected on completing his international achievements, noting that the World Cup filled the final gap after previous Copa América and club successes. “It was like closing out my entire career with that trophy,” he said.

Meanwhile, longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo recently downplayed Argentina’s triumph, asking, “How many World Cups did Argentina win before Messi? I don’t know, two times? It’s normal.”

Looking ahead to the 2026 World Cup across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Messi expressed excitement but did not confirm participation. “I have very high expectations that the World Cup will be something extraordinary,” he said, emphasizing the tournament’s prestige and the challenge of defending Argentina’s title.

Messi’s comments highlight both his personal joy and the ongoing friendly rivalry with Ronaldo, keeping the global football narrative alive.