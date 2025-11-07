Ex-India No. 1 Harikrishna Questions Nepomniachtchi’s World Cup Criticism

Harikrishna urges clear feedback instead of vague online comments on conditions.

Goa

Former India No. 1 Pentala Harikrishna has criticised Ian Nepomniachtchi for his public remarks about the Chess World Cup conditions in Goa, following the Russian grandmaster’s early exit from the second round. Nepomniachtchi lost to Indian GM Diptayan Ghosh, drawing the first game and succumbing in the second with black pieces.

Nepomniachtchi reportedly left the playing hall immediately after his defeat and checked out of his hotel an hour later. On his Telegram channel, he questioned the venue conditions, stating he wasn’t “sad to leave.” Harikrishna, however, felt the criticism was vague and unhelpful.

“He has been criticising a lot of things lately, but it would be better if he clearly pointed out what he dislikes, rather than making statements that are open to numerous interpretations and speculation,” Harikrishna said. He emphasised that constructive feedback could lead to improvements, but public statements without clarity create confusion.

Harikrishna also suggested Nepomniachtchi should have approached FIDE or the organising committee directly. “This is an event with a huge prize fund and high stakes. A lot of effort from various people goes into it. Organising an event at any level is not easy, especially a World Cup… it’s incredibly hard to secure funding. So, it’s best to clearly state if there was an issue,” he said.

The World Cup has already seen several big names exit early, including Vassily Ivanchuk, Wesley So, and David Navara, highlighting the competition’s unpredictability. Diptayan’s victory over Nepomniachtchi was hailed as a career-defining moment, with Harikrishna praising the young Indian’s bold strategy.

Harikrishna’s comments underline the importance of constructive dialogue in chess, urging players to raise concerns through proper channels rather than through social media, to maintain the integrity and smooth conduct of global events.