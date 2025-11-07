Ahmedabad to Host 2026 T20 WC Final; Five Indian Venues Shortlisted

India to co-host event with Sri Lanka, which will serve as neutral venue for Pakistan.

New Delhi

The BCCI has finalised Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai as the venues for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, with the final set to be played at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket arena. The upcoming edition, scheduled for February–March 2026, will be co-hosted by Sri Lanka, which will act as a neutral venue for Pakistan, as per an ICC-brokered agreement.

Ahmedabad also hosted the 2023 ODI World Cup final between India and Australia. This time, the event will feature fewer venues than the previous edition, which spanned ten cities. Notably, Bengaluru has been excluded following the stampede tragedy during RCB’s IPL title celebrations in June, which left 11 people dead and led to the suspension of matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

According to ICC sources, the tournament schedule will be released next week, confirming Sri Lanka’s three venues, including Colombo. If Pakistan qualify for the final, it will be shifted to Sri Lanka under the neutral-venue clause.

India, the defending champions after their triumph in Barbados in June 2024, will start as strong favourites on home soil. The shortlisted Indian venues, all Tier-1 cricket cities, are expected to attract packed stadiums throughout the tournament.

The ICC, BCCI, and PCB have agreed that India and Pakistan will play all bilateral and ICC fixtures at neutral venues until 2027, ensuring smooth logistical and political coordination.

The 2026 edition marks India’s first time hosting a T20 World Cup since 2016, and expectations are high for another landmark event in the cricketing calendar.