Friday, November 7, 2025
HomeSportsAlyssa Healy Still ‘Haunted’ by India Loss, Says She Didn’t Watch WC...
Sports

Alyssa Healy Still ‘Haunted’ by India Loss, Says She Didn’t Watch WC Final

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
66

Australia captain opens up on emotional semifinal defeat and missed opportunities against India.

Sydney

Australia captain Alyssa Healy admitted that her team’s semi-final defeat to India in the ICC Women’s World Cup still haunts her, calling it a loss that “will hurt for a little while.” Healy reflected on India’s historic chase of 339 runs, the highest-ever in World Cup knockout history, which denied Australia a shot at the title.

Healy said she hasn’t watched the final, where India defeated South Africa to lift the trophy. “We played some incredible cricket but didn’t get over a certain Indian hurdle,” she said. “We’re playing great cricket, but that loss will stay with me for a bit.”

Australia had posted 338, with Phoebe Litchfield’s maiden World Cup century and Ash Gardner’s late fireworks, but Healy felt they left runs out there. “I actually thought it was under-par. We were looking at 350-plus when Pez and Phoebe were in,” she said.

Reflecting on the chase, Healy highlighted how conditions under lights at DY Patil Stadium shifted. “The red soil played slower early but slid on later. We didn’t adapt quickly enough,” she admitted. Missed chances also proved costly — Jemimah Rodrigues, who remained unbeaten on 127, was dropped twice at crucial moments.

Adding to the chaos, Healy described lighting issues that disrupted her own innings. “The lights came on mid-over, people were walking in front of the sightscreen — it was chaotic,” she said.

Despite the heartbreak, Healy praised her team’s consistency through the tournament. “We played out of our skins. One off night in a knockout — that’s all it takes,” she concluded.

Previous article
India’s gold ETFs see record $850 million inflows
Next article
Ahmedabad to Host 2026 T20 WC Final; Five Indian Venues Shortlisted
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.