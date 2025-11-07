India’s gold ETFs see record $850 million inflows



MUMBAI

India’s gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded net inflows of $850 million in October, bringing the total for 2025 to a record $3.05 billion, the highest-ever annual inflow, according to data from the World Gold Council (WGC).

Although October’s inflows were 6% lower than September’s $911 million, it marked the second-largest monthly inflow in Asia, showing continued investor confidence in gold amid global economic uncertainty.

This was the fifth straight month of positive inflows, pushing India’s total assets under management (AUM) in gold ETFs to $11.3 billion, the data revealed.

Globally, gold ETFs saw $8.2 billion in net inflows during October, positioning 2025 as one of the strongest years for the bullion market. India ranked third worldwide, behind the US ($6.33 billion) and China ($4.51 billion). Japan followed with $499.5 million, while France saw $312 million in inflows.

In contrast, several European markets witnessed significant outflows, led by the UK ($3.5 billion), followed by Germany and Italy.

The global gold ETF AUM rose 6% month-on-month to $503 billion, with holdings up 1% to 3,893 tonnes.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold slipped to Rs 1,20,231 on Friday, according to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), as investors booked profits.

Experts said a softer US dollar, rising geopolitical tensions, and fears of a US government shutdown pushed investors toward safe-haven assets like gold.

Analyst Rahul Kalantri of Mehta Equities noted that gold faces support near Rs 1,19,280–1,19,870 and resistance at Rs 1,21,090–1,21,600.