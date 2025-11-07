Friday, November 7, 2025
HomeBusinessCredit card spending hits record Rs 2.17 lakh crore
Business

Credit card spending hits record Rs 2.17 lakh crore

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
66


NEW DELHI

India’s credit card spending surged 23% year-on-year in September to reach a record Rs 2.17 lakh crore, the highest level since 2020, according to a CareEdge Ratings report released on Friday.

The increase was largely driven by festive offers from banks, rising consumer demand, and the impact of GST rate reductions that encouraged higher discretionary spending. While impressive, this growth was slightly lower than the 24% expansion recorded during the same period last year.

Private sector banks (PVBs) continued to dominate the market, accounting for 74.2% of total spending in September 2025, though this marked a small decline of 130 basis points from last year. Meanwhile, public sector banks (PSBs) improved their market share to 21.2%, up from 18.4% a year earlier.

The total number of active credit cards rose from 10.6 crore in September 2024 to 11.3 crore in September 2025, showing steady growth in card adoption. Average monthly spending per card at private banks stood at Rs 20,011, up 3% year-on-year. PSBs saw a stronger 30% jump, with average per-card spending at Rs 16,927.

However, the share of credit card balances in total retail loans fell slightly to 4.5%, compared to 4.9% a year ago, signaling a gradual shift toward other retail lending categories.

As of September 2025, India’s total credit card outstanding balances stood at Rs 2.82 lakh crore, up modestly from Rs 2.72 lakh crore a year earlier, reflecting controlled credit growth amid rising consumption trends.

Previous article
India’s Growth Likely to Cross 6.8 Percent Mark
Next article
India’s gold ETFs see record $850 million inflows
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.