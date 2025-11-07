Cristiano Ronaldo Explains Absence from Diogo Jota’s Funeral

Ronaldo says his absence was out of respect and to avoid media distraction.

Lisbon

Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has finally addressed the criticism surrounding his absence from Diogo Jota’s funeral, revealing that he has avoided visiting cemeteries since his father’s death. The Al Nassr and Portugal captain faced backlash from fans who felt he should have attended the service to pay respects to his late teammate.

Jota and his brother Andre Filipe tragically died in a car crash on Spain’s A-52 highway after their vehicle caught fire following a tyre blowout. Several Portuguese internationals, including Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva, and Bruno Fernandes, were present at the funeral.

Speaking on Piers Morgan’s podcast, Ronaldo said he was deeply affected by the news. “I didn’t believe it when I got the messages. I cried a lot; it was a very difficult moment for the country, his family, and teammates,” he said. “He was quiet, very humble — I really liked him.”

Responding to criticism over his absence, Ronaldo clarified, “After my father died, I haven’t been in a cemetery again. People criticise, but my conscience is clear. I didn’t go because I didn’t want attention to shift to me. Wherever I go, it becomes a circus.”

The 40-year-old added that he had personally reached out to Jota’s family to offer condolences and support. “I felt it was the right decision. I wanted the focus to remain on him and his family, not on me,” Ronaldo said.

The Portugal captain’s heartfelt explanation resonated with fans, who have since shown greater understanding of his emotional struggles and his decision to grieve privately.