Inter Perfect in Champions League; Barcelona Held, Man City Cruise

Inter, Bayern, and Arsenal maintain perfect records as Haaland, Foden star for City.

Milan

Inter Milan continued their flawless Champions League campaign with a 2-1 home victory over Kairat, joining Bayern Munich and Arsenal as the only sides with four wins from four matches. Goals from Lautaro Martínez and Carlos Augusto sealed the win for last season’s runners-up after Ofri Arad briefly equalised for the visitors. “We knew we had to win the first four games — and we did,” said defender Federico Dimarco.

At Club Brugge, Barcelona were held to a thrilling 3-3 draw, coming from behind three times. Teenager Lamine Yamal inspired the comeback with a goal and a key shot that led to an own goal. Carlos Forbs scored twice for Brugge, while Barça hit the woodwork three times. “A 3-3 draw isn’t ideal, but we showed fight,” said coach Hansi Flick.

In Manchester, Erling Haaland continued his prolific form, scoring his 27th goal of the season as City beat Borussia Dortmund 4-1. Phil Foden struck twice, with Rayan Cherki adding the fourth. “Every game he breaks a record,” manager Pep Guardiola joked about Haaland, who has now scored in five straight Champions League games for three different clubs.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 at St. James’ Park, with goals from Dan Burn and Joelinton, marking a third consecutive win and clean sheet. Chelsea drew 2-2 at Qarabag, with Alejandro Garnacho equalising in the second half. In Cyprus, Pafos earned a historic 1-0 victory over Villarreal, their first-ever league-phase win.

With the group stage at its halfway point, Inter, Bayern, and Arsenal remain the teams to beat in Europe’s top competition.