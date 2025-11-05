Women’s Commission expresses displeasure with SIT

WOMEN SLAM SIT



Bengaluru



The Karnataka State Women’s Commission has once again intervened in the Dharmasthala Burude case, where numerous skeletons were reportedly found buried in the village. Expressing dissatisfaction with the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) probe, the commission has formally sought details about investigations into alleged incidents of rape and missing women linked to the case. Chairperson Dr. Nagalakshmi Chaudhary has written to the authorities, urging immediate action or disclosure of findings if such investigations have already been carried out.

Questions Raised Over SIT’s Investigation

In its letter, the Women’s Commission noted that the SIT’s inquiry appeared limited to statements made by a person named Chinnayya, who testified in court about human remains being unearthed. The commission questioned why the investigation was confined to that statement instead of exploring wider issues such as identifying the skeletal remains, determining causes of death, and verifying whether any belonged to women. It also emphasized the need to uncover reasons for discovering bones in forested areas and to probe any unnatural or suspicious deaths in the region.



Commission’s Appeal and Court’s Latest Order

The commission urged that, as per the state government’s earlier orders, the SIT must comprehensively investigate all cases of women’s disappearance, sexual assault, and suspected murders. Meanwhile, in a separate development, the Karnataka High Court—under Justice Mohammad Nawaz—has granted temporary relief to the accused in the Burude gang case, staying the SIT probe until November 12 following petitions filed by Girish Mattannanavar, Mahesh Shetty Timarodi, Jayanth T., and Vittal Gowda.