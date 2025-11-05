5 guarantee schemes promote dignified living: UT Khader

Speaker U.T. Khader emphasized that Karnataka’s Five Guarantee Schemes aim to ensure dignity, confidence, and self-reliance by directly addressing citizens’ welfare, employment, and empowerment needs.

Ullal

A meeting to review registrations and address grievances under the Karnataka government’s Five Guarantee Schemes was held at a private hall near Talapady Gram Panchayat under the auspices of the Taluk-level Implementation Committee and in collaboration with the local panchayat.

Presiding over the event, Legislative Assembly Speaker and local MLA U.T. Khader said the Five Guarantee Schemes were introduced to ensure a life of self-respect and confidence for citizens. The state government’s initiative aims to reach benefits to people at the grassroots level, with district and taluk committees monitoring their effective implementation. Khader highlighted that the Gruha Jyothi scheme has prevented electricity disconnections in poor households.

He further noted that educated youth struggling without jobs are receiving ₹3,000 per month through the Yuva Nidhi scheme, while the Shakti initiative allows women to travel free on government buses—fostering empowerment and dignity. He added that economic activity drives overall regional development and announced that self-help groups would be formed among beneficiaries in every village.

Chairperson of the Minorities Development Corporation, Mamatha Gatti, inaugurated the event, emphasizing that Karnataka is the only state in the country offering all five guarantees—unmatched by any previous government. MUDA Chairman Sadashiva Ullal, Taluk President Rafeeq Amblamogaru, and several Congress leaders including Ramesh Boliyar, Mansoor Manchila, and Vaibhav Shetty were present.

District Vice President Surekha welcomed the gathering, and Ashraf K.C. Road and Social Farooq compered the event.