Volunteers provide free meals to visitors at McGann Hospital

Shivamogga

A heartwarming initiative at McGann Hospital in Shivamogga is bringing relief and comfort to patients and their families. For several months, a group of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), supported by generous donors, has been providing free meals to out-patients, their attendants, and visitors traveling from distant areas.

The initiative traces its roots back to 2024 when former mayor Shankar and his friends began offering lunch every Sunday at the hospital. The gesture was met with overwhelming appreciation, inspiring other organizations to join the effort. Today, the responsibility of providing meals is shared among multiple groups, including the Amrutha Annadasoha Trust, Navyashree Eshwaravana Charitable Trust, the family of former Legislative Council chairman D.H. Shankarmurthy, the Bhoopalam business family, and Shankar’s friends.

Every day, these volunteers ensure that nutritious meals reach those in need, reflecting a spirit of community service and compassion. Hospital visitors have expressed their gratitude, noting that the free meals reduce both their financial burden and the stress of long hospital visits.

This collective effort highlights the positive impact of civic engagement and philanthropy in supporting public healthcare facilities. By coming together, local NGOs, families, and volunteers are not only feeding the hungry but also fostering a culture of kindness and social responsibility in Shivamogga.

As the initiative continues, more organizations are expected to participate, ensuring that McGann Hospital remains a place where patients and visitors receive not just medical care but also warmth and sustenance from the community.