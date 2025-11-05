Dist to celebrate Kanakadasa jayanti on Nov 8

Chikkaballapur

The District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, and Department of Kannada & Culture, Chikkaballapur, are set to celebrate the birth anniversary of the revered saint-poet Sri Kanakadasa on Friday, 8 November 2025.

The celebrations will begin at 10:00 AM with a grand procession starting in front of Sri Kote Anjaneya Swamy Temple. Folk art troupes will accompany the march through the city streets, with participants carrying Kannada flags, reflecting the cultural vibrancy of the occasion. The formal stage programme will be held at 12:30 PM at the District Kannada Bhavan.

The inauguration will be presided over by Higher Education Minister and District In-Charge Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar. Chikkaballapur MLA Padi-pup Eshwar will preside over the main programme, while Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha MP Dr. K. Sudhakar will attend as the chief guest. Other dignitaries expected include Kolar MP M. Mallesh Babu, MLAs S.N. Subbareddy, B.N. Ravikumar, K.H. Puttaswamy Gowda, Legislative Council members Chidananda M. Gowda and M.L. Anil Kumar, as well as former MLAs D.T. Srinivas and Dr. H.C. Narasimhaiah.

Keynote addresses will be delivered by Dr. M. Chandrashekar. Heads of various government departments, Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr. N. Manjula, Kannada & Culture Dept. Assistant Director Dr. M.V. Venkatesh, and community leaders including A. Nagraj and M. Elthaf Mulbagal will be felicitated during the programme.

The organisers have invited elected representatives, teachers’ unions, government employees, cultural organizations, and the general public to participate in large numbers to make the event a grand success.

The celebrations aim to honour Saint Kanakadasa’s life, literary contributions, and timeless teachings, fostering cultural pride and awareness among the community.