Opposition demands ₹200–300 cr for irrigation dept

Chamarajanagar

Opposition leader R. Ashoka has demanded that the Congress government provide a grant of ₹200–300 crore to the Irrigation Department to fill lakes in Chamarajanagar and implement measures to prevent human-wildlife conflicts. Addressing a press conference after joining a farmers’ protest, he criticized the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government for being “anti-farmer” since coming to power.

R. Ashok recalled that during B.S. Yediyurappa’s tenure, ₹230 crore was allocated to the department, and all lakes were filled. However, he claimed that after Congress assumed power, grants for irrigation projects were diverted elsewhere, and the department’s allocation was reduced by 30%. He emphasized that all departments’ grants should increase annually and accused the government of ignoring farmers’ protests.

He urged the government to release the grant comparable to the BJP regime or admit that the treasury is empty. Highlighting local safety concerns, Ashok noted that human-wildlife conflicts in Chamarajanagar have resulted in fatalities due to tiger and elephant attacks, yet the Forest Department has failed to act.

Ashok also addressed other grievances, including the stagnation of land title deeds under the Bagar Hukum scheme and sugarcane farmers’ protests demanding support prices. He criticized Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on the caste of soldiers and dismissed Mallikarjun Kharge’s statements, asserting that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh operates independently and has immense strength.

He concluded by saying the Congress can choose any leader as Chief Minister, but priority must be given to development work. He alleged that departmental funds remain unutilized while money is being sent to support Bihar elections, accusing the state government of treating Karnataka as an “ATM” for external political purposes.