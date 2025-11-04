Synergy between education, innovation, skilling key to agronomic progress: Govt

Viksit Krishi aur Samruddh Kisan



New Delhi

The government on Tuesday underscored the vital role of education, innovation, and skilling in shaping the future of India’s agriculture sector, describing them as the institutional and scientific base for achieving a 5 per cent agricultural growth rate and realizing the national vision of ‘Viksit Krishi aur Samruddh Kisan’ (Developed Agriculture and Prosperous Farmer), a core component of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Agriculture remains India’s largest livelihood source, supporting nearly half of the population and contributing around 18 per cent to the national GDP. To sustain growth, the government highlighted the need to enhance human capacity through higher education, research, and hands-on training, ensuring farmers are equipped to adapt to evolving technologies and climate challenges.

According to an official statement, India’s agricultural education and training framework now follows an integrated model linking academia, research, innovation, and field-level skill development. Several national programmes — including the Skill Training of Rural Youth (STRY), Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM), Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), and initiatives through Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and the Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA) — are empowering farmers with practical and vocational expertise to boost productivity and sustainability.

The government added that emphasis on quality education, accreditation reforms, and farmer-centric training is bridging the gap between scientific research and its practical application. Moreover, the inclusion of modern technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and precision farming tools is revolutionizing Indian agriculture, enabling data-driven decision-making.

By fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among rural youth through STRY, SMAM, and ATMA, the government aims to build a skilled, self-reliant agricultural workforce capable of driving growth and resilience in India’s villages.