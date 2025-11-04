Hydrogen could replace natural gas in India 5–10 years: Official

New Delhi

With hydrogen prices declining faster than anticipated, India could see hydrogen become a viable alternative to natural gas within the next five to ten years, making this route central to our decarbonisation and global competitiveness goals, a top Government official said on Tuesday. Addressing the CII Steel Summit 2025 here, Union Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik said: The DRI (Direct Reduced Iron) plus Hydrogen route offers a promising pathway for green steel production.

He highlighted that there are significant opportunities for investments in the steel industry, driven by growing needs from sectors such as defence, space, automotive and power – all of which are expanding rapidly and increasing demand for high-grade steel products.

Poundrik said that with consistent growth in consumption and capacity, along with rising opportunities from specialty steel and green steel, India is on its way to achieving the target of 500 million tonnes by 2047.

Aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat, our target is to reach 500 million tonnes steel-making capacity by 2047. At the current pace, we would be adding around 100 million tonnes every five to seven years, positioning India to not only meet domestic demand but also emerge as a global leader in sustainable steel production, he said.

The Steel Secretary pointed out that there is a misconception that India’s steel industry is driven only by a few large producers. In fact, nearly 47 per cent of the steel in the country is produced by around 2,200 medium and small enterprises. These players form the backbone of India’s distributed and resilient steel ecosystem, he noted. There is a strong need for India to achieve self-reliance in the steel sector, given its strategic significance.