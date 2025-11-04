Sunderland Fight Back to Draw 1–1 With Everton, Climb to Fourth

The Black Cats move level with Liverpool after coming from behind at home

Sunderland

Sunderland battled back from an early deficit to hold Everton 1–1 at the Stadium of Light, moving into fourth place in the Premier League table. The result saw the newly promoted side continue its remarkable run, drawing level on points with Liverpool and Bournemouth, as their impressive return to top-flight football gathered further momentum.

Everton took the lead in the 15th minute through a brilliant solo goal from Iliman Ndiaye. The Senegalese winger picked up the ball near the right touchline, weaving past four Sunderland defenders before curling a precise left-foot strike beyond the motionless goalkeeper.

The Toffees nearly doubled their advantage when Jack Grealish struck the post midway through the first half, while Thierno Barry blazed a close-range effort over minutes later. Sunderland, however, regrouped after the break and found their equalizer through captain Granit Xhaka, whose powerful strike from outside the box took a deflection that left Jordan Pickford helpless.

The hosts dominated much of the second half but failed to convert their chances to move above Manchester City into second. “We lost the three points in the first 25 minutes,” Xhaka told Sky Sports. “But our second half was excellent — we created many chances, and with a bit more luck, we could’ve won.”

For Everton, the draw extended their winless streak to three games, leaving them in 14th place. Manager David Moyes lamented his team’s missed opportunities: “In the first 25 minutes, we should have been two goals up. We lost control after halftime and were lucky to get a point.”

Sunderland next face league leaders Arsenal in a high-stakes home clash on Saturday.