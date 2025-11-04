Arsenal Striker Viktor Gyokeres Ruled Out of Slavia Prague Clash With Injury

Mikel Arteta confirms muscle issue sidelines Swedish forward ahead of Champions League tie

London

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed that striker Viktor Gyokeres will miss Champions League clash against Slavia Prague after sustaining a muscle injury during the Premier League leaders’ 2–0 win over Burnley last weekend. The Swedish forward, who was substituted in the second half, did not train on Monday and is awaiting further medical assessment.

“I am concerned because he hasn’t had many muscular issues and had to leave the pitch feeling something,” Arteta said at his pre-match press conference. “That’s never a good sign, especially for a player as explosive as Viktor. We’re digging deeper to understand the injury and will share updates soon.”

Arteta added that Gyokeres is “definitely not available” for the Slavia match, and further tests will determine how long he will be sidelined. The absence adds to Arsenal’s growing list of attacking injuries, with Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Ødegaard, and Noni Madueke all currently unavailable.

Despite the setbacks, Arsenal are chasing their 10th straight win across competitions and an eighth consecutive clean sheet. Midfielder Mikel Merino, who replaced Gyokeres against Burnley, is expected to start in Prague.

Arsenal sit six points clear of Manchester City and seven ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League as they continue their push for a first domestic title since 2004. However, Arteta warned that fixture congestion could affect his injury-hit squad.

Following the EFL’s decision to move the League Cup quarter-final against Crystal Palace to December 23, Arsenal now face two matches in three days. “Hopefully they move our Premier League match,” Arteta urged. “We have seven players out already — we need to protect the players’ welfare.”