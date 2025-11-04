‘Kramnik Needs Help, Has Saviour Complex’: Aronian

Aronian criticises Kramnik’s obsession with online cheating after Naroditsky’s tragic death

Goa

Armenian-American Grandmaster Levon Aronian has launched a scathing critique of former world chess champion Vladimir Kramnik, saying the Russian legend “needs professional help” and suffers from a “saviour complex.” Aronian’s comments come in the wake of American GM Daniel Naroditsky’s death, following months of unfounded online cheating allegations directed at him by Kramnik.

Aronian, who was once a close confidant of Kramnik, said the 14th world champion’s crusade against alleged cheating has spiralled into something “deeply unhealthy.” Speaking to chess media, Aronian described Kramnik as “the guy with a hammer who thinks everything is a nail,” referencing his relentless focus on exposing supposed cheaters without verifiable proof.

“When you start believing that only you can save chess, that’s no longer passion — it’s delusion,” Aronian remarked. “Vladimir has done enormous service to the game as a player, but this campaign has turned personal and obsessive. He genuinely seems to believe he’s saving the game, but he’s hurting people and himself.”

Earlier this year, Kramnik had publicly accused several top players — including Naroditsky — of cheating in online tournaments. Despite widespread backlash and repeated calls for restraint, he continued to post accusations without providing conclusive evidence.

The situation escalated tragically after Naroditsky’s passing, sparking debate across the global chess community about responsibility and mental health in the digital era.

Aronian urged fellow players to show compassion but also called for accountability. “We have to protect the integrity of chess, yes — but also the dignity of people. This obsession is not justice; it’s self-destruction,” he said.

Chess federations and online platforms are now under pressure to address both cheating concerns and mental health challenges within the sport’s increasingly digital landscape.