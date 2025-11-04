Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Reddy seeks German aid to turn Telangana global innov hub

The CM thanked the German team for choosing Hyderabad for the GCC and assured it of full support for all its upcoming investments in the state
Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday called for deeper collaboration between Germany and Telangana in key sectors such as information technology, pharmaceuticals, and automobiles, as part of his vision to position Hyderabad as a global innovation hub.

During a meeting with a German delegation led by Consul General Michael Hasper, the Chief Minister welcomed the announcement that Deutsche Börse, one of the world’s leading financial services companies, will establish its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad. The project is expected to generate around 1,000 new jobs in the city’s IT sector over the next two years.

Revanth Reddy thanked the German team for choosing Hyderabad for the GCC and assured them of the Telangana government’s full support for all upcoming German investments in the state. He emphasized that such initiatives reflect Telangana’s growing prominence as a preferred global destination for innovation and advanced industries.

The Chief Minister also requested German support in appointing German language instructors in Telangana, enabling students to acquire language skills that would improve their global employability. He further proposed collaboration through the Telangana Overseas Manpower Company (TOMCOM) to strengthen vocational education and skill development programs aligned with German industry standards.

Meanwhile, a delegation from Amazon Web Services (AWS) also met with the Chief Minister on Tuesday to discuss data centre projects, expansion strategies, and future initiatives in the state. The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to providing full assistance and a business-friendly environment for AWS’s ongoing and upcoming investments in Telangana. The meeting was attended by Kerry Person, Global Head of AWS Data Centres, and Vikram Sridharan.

