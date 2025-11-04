Adani Enterprises Q2 profit surges 84% on exceptional gains

Its consolidated EBITDA stood at ₹7,688 crore for the first half of FY26, while consolidated profit before tax reached ₹2,281 crore

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship of the Adani Group, on Tuesday announced robust financial results for the July–September quarter and the first half of FY26, driven by strong performance across its infrastructure, energy, and airport businesses.

The company reported an 84 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit at ₹3,199 crore for Q2 FY26.

In a filing to the stock exchanges, AEL said its consolidated EBITDA stood at ₹7,688 crore for the first half of FY26, while consolidated profit before tax reached ₹2,281 crore. To further strengthen its balance sheet and support future incubation projects, the company’s Board approved a ₹25,000 crore partly paid-up rights issue.

AEL’s emerging core infrastructure businesses, including airports, roads, and data centres contributed significantly to this growth, posting a half-yearly EBITDA of ₹5,470 crore, a 5 per cent year-on-year increase, accounting for 71 per cent of the company’s total EBITDA.

Chairman Gautam Adani said the strong results reflect the company’s disciplined execution and strategic diversification. The inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport marks a defining moment in India’s infrastructure story and reinforces AEL’s role as a national growth catalyst, he stated.

Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL) recorded a 51 per cent YoY rise in EBITDA to ₹2,157 crore, with airports now maintaining a quarterly run rate exceeding ₹1,000 crore. The newly inaugurated Navi Mumbai International Airport is expected to begin operations in Q3 FY26. Meanwhile, Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) saw domestic solar module sales rise by 43 per cent in H1 FY26, with output tracking at 1 GW per quarter.