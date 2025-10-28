Suryakumar’s form under spotlight as India face Australia in opening T20I

India captain Suryakumar Yadav seeks batting revival as Australia challenge begins in Canberra Wednesday.



Canberra

All eyes will be on Suryakumar Yadav when India take on Australia in the opening T20 International here on Wednesday, as the skipper looks to rediscover his batting touch while leading a confident Indian side.

Despite a recent lean run with the bat, Suryakumar’s leadership record has been exceptional — 23 wins in 29 matches — as he continues to promote a fearless, attacking brand of cricket. His approach has yielded an Asia Cup triumph and a perfect record in bilateral series, though his personal form has dipped sharply this year.

In 2023, Suryakumar scored 733 runs at a strike rate of 156, but his 2025 numbers — just 100 runs in 10 innings — highlight a worrying slump. “Runs will come eventually. I’m focusing on what the team needs from me in each situation,” he said ahead of the match at Manuka Oval.

The series marks the start of India’s 15-match preparation phase for next year’s T20 World Cup. While results may not be paramount, the focus will be on refining combinations and adapting to conditions similar to those in the subcontinent.

Abhishek Sharma, India’s breakout performer from the Asia Cup, will face his first major overseas test against Australia’s pace and bounce. Meanwhile, Bumrah’s leadership of the attack and the spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakravarthy are expected to play crucial roles.

Australia, led by Mitchell Marsh, will also look to maintain their aggressive batting template. With Travis Head, Marsh, and new sensation Mitchell Owen in their ranks, the contest promises to be evenly matched.

The first T20I begins at 1:45 p.m. (IST) at Manuka Oval, Canberra.