Aus to stick with aggressive batting approach ahead of T20 WC: Marsh

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh says his team’s attacking batting strategy will continue despite risks.



Canberra

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh on Tuesday said his side will persist with its fearless and attacking batting approach as part of preparations for the 2025 T20 World Cup. He acknowledged that while the aggressive style might not always succeed, it gives Australia the best chance to reclaim the title they last won in 2021.

“We’ve had two World Cups where we didn’t go all the way. We spoke about challenging ourselves as a team with a method that we believe can win us the trophy,” Marsh said ahead of the first T20I against India starting Wednesday.

Australia fell short in the Super 12 and Super 8 stages in 2022 and 2024. Marsh said the team’s renewed clarity of intent will be key in India and Sri Lanka, who will co-host the 2025 edition. “We will fail at times, but we’re clear about how we want to play. That gives us the best chance for success,” he said.

Marsh described the upcoming series against India as an ideal test. “They’re a fantastic team. It’s going to be an exciting contest between two top sides,” he noted.

While he refrained from commenting on India’s World Cup plans, Marsh said Australia were happy with their progress. “We’ve got eight games before the World Cup, and we’re building nicely as a group,” he added.

The skipper praised India’s in-form opener Abhishek Sharma, calling him “an incredible talent” and a player who “sets the tone early.”

With players like Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott rotating due to personal and domestic commitments, Marsh said flexibility remains key. “Everyone understands their role. It’s about clarity and doing your job when the opportunity comes,” he said.