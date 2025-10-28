Tuesday, October 28, 2025
HomeSportsShreyas Iyer stable, moved out of ICU after spleen injury in Sydney...
Sports

Shreyas Iyer stable, moved out of ICU after spleen injury in Sydney ODI

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
44

India’s Shreyas Iyer recovering steadily after spleen and rib injury during third ODI in Sydney.


New Delhi

India’s ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who suffered a ruptured spleen and rib cage injury during the third One-Day International against Australia in Sydney, has been shifted out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is now in a stable condition, providing major relief to teammates and fans.

“He has been shifted out of ICU and may take a few more days before discharge,” a BCCI source said.

Iyer sustained a lower left rib cage injury while attempting a difficult running catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana’s bowling. Though he initially left the field with help from the physio, his condition later worsened as his vital signs dropped, prompting immediate hospitalisation.

Scans revealed internal bleeding caused by a spleen laceration, after which he was moved to the ICU for close observation. BCCI’s head of medical services, Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, lauded the quick response of the on-field medical team for preventing a potentially life-threatening situation.

Speaking ahead of the first T20I in Canberra, India captain Suryakumar Yadav said, “When we saw from outside, it looked normal. Later, we were told he needed special attention. Thankfully, he is talking and recovering well. It was an unfortunate, rare incident that happened to a rare talent.”

Suryakumar added that Iyer is receiving full medical support and expressed confidence about his recovery. “God is on his side. Doctors are doing a great job, and BCCI is giving full support. He will recover soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, Iyer’s family members are expected to fly to Sydney to be with him as he continues his recovery.

Previous article
Aus to stick with aggressive batting approach ahead of T20 WC: Marsh
Next article
Tendulkar misses out on Gillespie’s top 5 Indian ODI batters; Kohli leads the list
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.