Shreyas Iyer stable, moved out of ICU after spleen injury in Sydney ODI

India’s Shreyas Iyer recovering steadily after spleen and rib injury during third ODI in Sydney.



New Delhi

India’s ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who suffered a ruptured spleen and rib cage injury during the third One-Day International against Australia in Sydney, has been shifted out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is now in a stable condition, providing major relief to teammates and fans.

“He has been shifted out of ICU and may take a few more days before discharge,” a BCCI source said.

Iyer sustained a lower left rib cage injury while attempting a difficult running catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana’s bowling. Though he initially left the field with help from the physio, his condition later worsened as his vital signs dropped, prompting immediate hospitalisation.

Scans revealed internal bleeding caused by a spleen laceration, after which he was moved to the ICU for close observation. BCCI’s head of medical services, Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, lauded the quick response of the on-field medical team for preventing a potentially life-threatening situation.

Speaking ahead of the first T20I in Canberra, India captain Suryakumar Yadav said, “When we saw from outside, it looked normal. Later, we were told he needed special attention. Thankfully, he is talking and recovering well. It was an unfortunate, rare incident that happened to a rare talent.”

Suryakumar added that Iyer is receiving full medical support and expressed confidence about his recovery. “God is on his side. Doctors are doing a great job, and BCCI is giving full support. He will recover soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, Iyer’s family members are expected to fly to Sydney to be with him as he continues his recovery.