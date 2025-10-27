2-phase checking to prevent single-use plastic into forests: Min

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre launched a two-phase vehicle check at Bandipur to curb single-use plastic entry and protect wildlife.

Bengaluru

Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre has warned that strict penalties will be imposed on vehicle owners if single-use plastic items are found during forest route inspections. Launching a two-phase vehicle checking drive at Bandipur on Monday, he emphasized the need to curb the entry of single-use plastic into forest areas such as Bandipur and Nagarahole, where it poses a serious threat to wildlife.

Khandre explained that the first phase of the drive involves sensitizing travelers. Vehicle passengers passing through forest roads will be instructed to voluntarily dispose of single-use plastic items in designated waste bins before entering the forest zone. In the second phase, forest personnel will conduct inspections, and if plastic items are found inside the vehicle, a fine will be levied on the owner.

Highlighting the environmental dangers, Khandre said wild animals often consume plastic waste, leading to severe health problems or even death. To prevent such incidents, the two-stage inspection system aims to combine awareness with enforcement.

He further noted that forest staff routinely collect discarded plastic along forest routes, exposing themselves to risks such as wild animal attacks. Implementing the dual-phase inspection system, he said, would make forest areas safer for wildlife and reduce plastic pollution more effectively.