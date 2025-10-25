Hockey India reveals Men’s HIL 2025–26 schedule

New Delhi

Hockey India has announced the full schedule for the 2025–26 Hockey India League (HIL), marking another exciting season for both men’s and women’s competitions. The announcement took place at Ranchi’s Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium.

The men’s league will be played across three major cities — Chennai, Ranchi, and Bhubaneswar. The season begins on January 3, 2026, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai with a thrilling match between Tamil Nadu Dragons and Hyderabad Toofans. Eight teams will compete, including defending champions Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, Ranchi Royals, SG Pipers, JSW Soorma Hockey Club, and others.

The men’s event runs in three legs — Chennai (Jan 3–9), Ranchi (Jan 11–16), and Bhubaneswar (Jan 17–26). Teams play each other once, and the top four will reach the playoffs. The final will take place on January 26, 2026, at Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium.

The Women’s HIL starts earlier, on December 28, 2025, in Ranchi. Four teams — Ranchi Royals, SG Pipers, JSW Soorma Hockey Club, and Rarh Bengal Tigers — will compete in a double round-robin format, with the top two teams meeting in the final on January 10, 2026.

HIL chairperson Dilip Tirkey said the expanded format will allow more fans to enjoy world-class hockey. Committee member Bhola Nath Singh called the league a celebration of hockey, uniting Indian and international talent.

The season promises 46 thrilling matches, featuring stars from over 10 countries.