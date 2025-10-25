India dominates Australian Para Badminton International 2025

Pramod Bhagat won two golds, defeating Manoj Sarkar 21–15, 21–17 in SL3 singles with smart, calm, and quick play

Victoria

India once again showed its strength in world para-badminton with a stunning performance at the Australian Para Badminton International 2025. Top Indian shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam led the charge, winning multiple medals and helping India finish at the top of the tournament.

Pramod Bhagat won two gold medals. He first beat fellow Indian Manoj Sarkar in the men’s singles SL3 final in straight sets (21–15, 21–17). His smart play and quick moves helped him control the game. Sarkar tried hard in the second set, but Bhagat stayed calm and took the win.

Bhagat then joined hands with Sukant Kadam to win his second gold in the men’s doubles SL3–SL4 final. The pair defeated India’s Umesh Vikram Kumar and Surya Kant Yadav in a close three-set match (21–11, 19–21, 21–18).

Kadam also earned a silver medal in men’s singles SL4 after a tough fight against Surya Kant Yadav (21–23, 21–14, 19–21). Kadam praised his opponent and promised to come back stronger next time.

India’s dominance extended across events. Manasi Joshi won two gold medals in women’s singles SL3 and mixed doubles SL3–SU5 with Ruthick Ragupathi. Ruthick also grabbed another gold in men’s doubles SU5 with Chirag Baretha. Sivarajan Solaimalai, Sudarshan Muthuswamy, Yashodhan Ravankole, Dheeraj Saini, and Sarumathi also added golds in their categories.

India’s outstanding run proved its growing power in world para-badminton.