India U-20 women defeat Kazakhstan in friendly match

Kazakhstan’s Zhanel Talasbayeva scored a 23rd-minute penalty, but India’s Pooja restored the two-goal lead before halftime via Remi Thokchom’s cross

Shymkent

The India Under-20 women’s football team began their Kazakhstan tour with a hard-fought 3–2 victory over the Kazakhstan Under-19 side in the first of two friendly matches at the BIIK Sports Complex on Saturday.

India made a brilliant start, scoring twice within the first 15 minutes. Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam opened the scoring in the second minute, converting a cross from Neha. Just 13 minutes later, Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam doubled the lead, again assisted by Neha, who played a key role in India’s early dominance.

Kazakhstan fought back through Zhanel Talasbayeva, who reduced the margin in the 23rd minute from the penalty spot. However, India regained control as Pooja restored the two-goal advantage before half-time, finishing smartly from a well-placed cross by right-back Remi Thokchom.

The hosts continued to press in the second half and were rewarded late in the game when Nazym Aldanazar converted another penalty. Despite the late pressure, the Indian defense held strong to secure a morale-boosting win.

This victory highlights India’s attacking strength and growing confidence ahead of the AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026. The team, known as the Young Tigresses, will face Kazakhstan again on October 28 in the second friendly, as part of their ongoing preparations for the continental tournament.

With solid teamwork, quick transitions, and strong wing play, India’s young footballers demonstrated promising form, signaling steady progress at the international level.