Vedavyas Kamath Slams State Govt for Reducing ICU Units at Wenlock Hospital

Mangaluru: Mangaluru City South MLA Vedavyas Kamath has strongly criticised the Congress-led state government for what he described as a “highly irresponsible” decision to drastically reduce the number of Intensive Care Units (ICUs) at the Government Wenlock Hospital, causing severe hardship to patients.

Speaking to reporters, Kamath said that when he was elected as MLA, the hospital had just 16 ICU units, which were gradually increased to over 115 ICU beds and 250 oxygen-supported beds during the COVID-19 crisis with the support of the then BJP government. “Now, the Congress government has irresponsibly cut down the number of ICU units, putting the lives of patients at risk,” he alleged.

Highlighting that Wenlock Hospital caters not only to Dakshina Kannada but also to neighbouring districts, Kamath said that with Mangaluru’s growing population, healthcare infrastructure should be expanded, not reduced.

“If there is a shortage of nursing staff, the government must fill the vacancies immediately. Playing with people’s health cannot be justified,” he said.

Kamath further expressed disappointment that despite the District In-charge Minister also being the State Health Minister, such neglect of a crucial public hospital was allowed to happen. “This shows a serious lack of concern for the common people,” he added, urging immediate action to restore the ICU facilities.