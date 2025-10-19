Sunday, October 19, 2025
HomeStateVedavyas Kamath Slams State Govt for Reducing ICU Units at Wenlock Hospital
State

Vedavyas Kamath Slams State Govt for Reducing ICU Units at Wenlock Hospital

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
35

Mangaluru: Mangaluru City South MLA Vedavyas Kamath has strongly criticised the Congress-led state government for what he described as a “highly irresponsible” decision to drastically reduce the number of Intensive Care Units (ICUs) at the Government Wenlock Hospital, causing severe hardship to patients.

Speaking to reporters, Kamath said that when he was elected as MLA, the hospital had just 16 ICU units, which were gradually increased to over 115 ICU beds and 250 oxygen-supported beds during the COVID-19 crisis with the support of the then BJP government. “Now, the Congress government has irresponsibly cut down the number of ICU units, putting the lives of patients at risk,” he alleged.

Highlighting that Wenlock Hospital caters not only to Dakshina Kannada but also to neighbouring districts, Kamath said that with Mangaluru’s growing population, healthcare infrastructure should be expanded, not reduced.

“If there is a shortage of nursing staff, the government must fill the vacancies immediately. Playing with people’s health cannot be justified,” he said.

Kamath further expressed disappointment that despite the District In-charge Minister also being the State Health Minister, such neglect of a crucial public hospital was allowed to happen. “This shows a serious lack of concern for the common people,” he added, urging immediate action to restore the ICU facilities.

Previous article
Serial Fraudster Arrested by Barke Police; Accused Involved in 9 Cheating Cases Across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi
Next article
FPIs pump ₹6,480 cr in Indian equities this Oct
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.