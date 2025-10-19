Serial Fraudster Arrested by Barke Police; Accused Involved in 9 Cheating Cases Across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi

Mangaluru: The Barke Police have arrested Farida Begum alias Farida (28), wife of Ramiz Raj and resident of Mutturu village in Mangaluru taluk, who was wanted in multiple cheating cases across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

The arrest was made under the supervision of Inspector Mohan Kottari by the investigation team led by Vinayak Thoragal and supported by women police personnel. Farida Begum was produced before the court on Saturday, which remanded her to judicial custody till November 3, 2025.

The present case (Crime No. 77/2025 under Sections 316(2), 318(2), and 3(5) of BNS-2023) was filed by Jayaraya, owner of Laptop Bazaar at Empire Mall, Mangaluru. The accused allegedly purchased three high-end laptops — a MacBook Pro A2141, a Dell 5440/Core i5-13/16GB, and a MacBook Pro 2442 (2021 M1 Pro) — using invalid cheques, cheating the shop owner of ₹1.98 lakh.

Police investigations revealed that the accused had adopted similar methods to cheat jewellery and electronic store owners by issuing fake cheques. Apart from Barke Police Station, one case each has been registered against her at Kavoor, Bajpe, Moodbidri, Mulki, Puttur (three cases), and Shirva in Udupi.

She had previously secured bail in a Mulki case but failed to appear in court, leading to a warrant being issued against her. The Barke police succeeded in tracing and arresting her after extensive investigation.