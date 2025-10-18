DK Shivakumar Plans Stakeholder Meet to Address Local Issues

DCM Engages Residents and Stakeholders to Address Community Concerns and Launch Market Redevelopment

Bengaluru

Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday shared his ongoing efforts to connect with local residents and address their concerns through a series of engagements, posting updates on his official Twitter handle.

Shivakumar stated that he recently visited local residents to gain a firsthand understanding of their needs and grievances. He emphasized the importance of listening directly to citizens to ensure that governance and development plans are in line with public expectations. There’s no need to worry – we’re here to find solutions together, he tweeted, reassuring the public of his commitment to collaborative problem-solving.

In addition to interacting with residents, Shivakumar revealed plans for a series of meetings next week with IT professionals, business leaders, and other key stakeholders in the area. These discussions are aimed at addressing ongoing challenges, particularly those related to the IT sector, which plays a significant role in the local economy.

Shivakumar also highlighted his team’s ongoing work on a comprehensive market redevelopment strategy, reflecting a broader vision to enhance urban infrastructure and public amenities. He noted that he and his team frequently visit parks and other public spaces to engage with citizens, listen to their grievances, and respond to their needs in a timely manner.

The Twitter post reflects Shivakumar’s focus on participatory governance, emphasizing that every citizen’s voice matters and every concern will be addressed. Such initiatives aim to foster a stronger connection between the administration and the public, ensuring that development efforts are inclusive and effective.

Shivakumar’s engagement with both residents and stakeholders demonstrates a proactive approach to governance, combining ground-level insights with strategic planning to improve urban living standards in the area.