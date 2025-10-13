₹30-cr residential school planned for Valmiki community: MLA Subbareddy

MLA S.N. Subbareddy announced a major educational initiative for the Valmiki community, including a ₹30-crore residential school and new community facilities.

MLA S.N. Subbareddy has announced the construction of a ₹30-crore residential school aimed at improving the educational development of the Valmiki community in the Bagepalli region. Speaking at the Valmiki Jayanti celebrations, Valmiki Bhavana inauguration, and the 18th annual talent award ceremony held at the Government Girls’ School premises, he said the project would ensure that no child from the community is deprived of education.

He further informed that a well-equipped Valmiki Bhavana has already been inaugurated on the town’s outskirts at a cost of ₹2 crore. Additionally, ₹4 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a Kalyana Mantapa (community hall) and other facilities, bringing the total development allocation to ₹6 crore. Subbareddy emphasized that education remains the key to empowerment and social progress for the community.

Sri Dr. Prasannananda Puri Swamiji of Valmiki Mahasansthana, who graced the occasion, spoke about the life and teachings of Maharshi Valmiki, the author of the Ramayana. He explained how Lord Rama’s life set moral standards, influencing even Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s constitutional vision on equality and marriage.

Addressing the gathering, Ravi D. Chennannanavar, Additional Director General of Police (Fire and Emergency Services), highlighted the importance of education in eradicating social inequality. He urged youth from marginalized backgrounds to prepare for IAS, IPS, and KAS exams and announced plans to open a competitive exam training center soon.

The event concluded with cash awards to meritorious SSLC and PUC students, honoring their achievements. Prior to the ceremony, thousands of participants held a grand procession through the main streets. The program was organized by Valmiki Nayaka Welfare Association President Booragamadugu Narasimhappa, with several dignitaries including local leaders, municipal officials, and community representatives in attendance.