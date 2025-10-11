PM launches ₹35,440-Cr agricultural schemes to boost productivity

PM Modi Launches ₹35,440-Crore Agricultural Schemes to Boost Farmer Productivity and Self-Reliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated two major agricultural schemes with a combined outlay of ₹35,440 crore, aimed at strengthening India’s farming sector and promoting self-reliance. The schemes include the ₹24,000-crore Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PM-DDKY) and the ₹11,440-crore Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses. Speaking at the Pusa campus in New Delhi, Modi urged farmers to enhance production to meet both domestic and international demand, underlining their pivotal role in achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047.

The PM-DDKY seeks to transform 100 low-performing agricultural districts under the Aspirational Districts Programme model by focusing on improving crop productivity, promoting crop diversification, enhancing irrigation and storage facilities, and ensuring easy access to credit. The pulses mission aims to increase cultivation area by 35 lakh hectares and raise production from 252.38 lakh tonnes to 350 lakh tonnes by 2030–31, thereby reducing dependence on imports and strengthening India’s self-sufficiency.

In addition, Modi inaugurated agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, and food processing projects worth over ₹5,450 crore and laid the foundation for new works valued at ₹815 crore. He highlighted key achievements over the last 11 years, including doubling farm exports, increasing foodgrain production by 900 lakh tonnes, and boosting fruit and vegetable output by 640 lakh tonnes. The Prime Minister also credited recent GST reductions for lowering the cost of farm machinery, benefiting rural communities. Criticizing the previous Congress government for neglecting agriculture, Modi emphasized the importance of ongoing reforms “from seed to market” for the holistic development of the sector.

