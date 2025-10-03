HC Quashes FIR Against BJP MP Sudhakar in ₹4.8 Cr Cash Case

The Karnataka High Court has quashed the criminal case against BJP MP Dr. K. Sudhakar, who was accused of seeking help from an IAS officer after the Election Commission’s flying squad seized ₹4.8 crore cash from a co-accused’s residence during the April 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Justice M.I. Arun ruled that the allegations against Sudhakar did not constitute offences under Sections 171B (bribery), 171C (undue influence), and 511 of the IPC, nor Section 123 of the Representation of People Act, 1951. The court noted that while Sudhakar had messaged an IAS officer—“Pls help I will be very grateful to you. Regards”—regarding the raid on Govindappa’s house, there was no evidence linking the seized cash to his election campaign or bribery.

The magistrate had earlier taken cognizance and issued summons, prompting Sudhakar to approach the High Court. The bench emphasized that even if the allegations were true, they did not satisfy the ingredients of the offences charged.

The government advocate also confirmed no further allegations beyond the WhatsApp message. Consequently, the High Court allowed Sudhakar’s plea and quashed the FIR and proceedings.