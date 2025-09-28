US President Donald Trump meets Congress to avert shutdown

WASHINGTON D.C

President Donald Trump is set to meet the top four congressional leaders at the White House today, in a bid to prevent a federal government shutdown. The meeting will include House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The standoff arises as federal funding is set to expire at 12:01 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 1. Democrats have made clear that any stopgap funding measure must include key healthcare provisions, such as extending subsidies under the Affordable Care Act and reversing Medicaid cuts from earlier GOP tax reforms.

In a joint statement, Schumer and Jeffries emphasized their readiness to negotiate, saying they will meet “anywhere, at any time, and with anyone” to reach a bipartisan spending agreement that meets the needs of Americans.

Republicans, led by Johnson and Thune, have insisted on a straightforward seven-week extension of existing funding and have rejected tying healthcare issues to the funding measure. Johnson previously advised Trump against meeting Democrats until basic government funding was resolved, while Thune noted that the President initially questioned the productivity of such a meeting.

The looming deadline has Intensified political pressure, with Democrats criticizing some House Republicans for staying away from Washington. Analysts warn that failure to reach an agreement could disrupt services for millions of Americans and have significant political consequences for both parties. As Monday’s White House negotiations approach, the outcome of the talks is seen as crucial in determining whether the government remains operational or faces an unprecedented shutdown, highlighting the high-stakes nature of the funding impasse.