NATO fighter jets scrambled in Poland as Russia launches deadly strikes on Ukraine

KYIV/WARSAW

Russia carried out air and drone strikes on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, on Sunday, killing at least four, prompting heightened NATO vigilance in the Baltic region. Danish Defence Ministry reported drones over multiple defence facilities, leading NATO to deploy multiple intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance platforms, along with at least one air-defence frigate west of Russia, according to spokesperson Martin O’Donnell. NATO leadership has maintained constant contact with Danish officials regarding these incidents. The UK Defence Secretary added that drones would be used to form a “drone wall” to counter Russian aggression.

Meanwhile, Poland confirmed that its armed forces and NATO allies scrambled jets to counter potential incursions into Polish airspace. Polish military authorities described the operation as preventive, citing past Russian drone intrusions. Southeastern cities, including Lublin and Rzeszów, were temporarily closed for security reasons. Poland had previously shot down Russian drones on September 9—the first Russian incursion into NATO airspace since the Ukraine war began in 2022. Romania and Estonia also reported violations, with Estonia requesting urgent consultations after Russian warplanes entered its airspace without permission.

These incidents triggered NATO to invoke Article 4, prompting urgent talks among allies—a mechanism rarely used in the alliance’s 76-year history. European nations have urged strong action against Russia, while US President Donald Trump expressed support for defending Poland and the Baltic states, emphasizing that any violating aircraft should be shot down if necessary. The developments underscore escalating tensions along NATO’s eastern flank, highlighting differences in urgency between European leaders and the United States, as the alliance strengthens its air defence measures in response to continued Russian incursions and ongoing military operations against Ukraine.