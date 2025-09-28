Kalaburagi-Jevargi Bridge Submerged Due to Flood

Kalaburagi

About 2.85 lakh cusecs of water from the Sina, Ujani, and Veer reservoirs in Maharashtra are flowing into the Sonna Bhima Barrage in Afzalpur taluk. As a result, another bridge near Kona Hipparaga, on the Kalaburagi–Jewargi route, has been submerged. Heavy vehicles have been stranded on the roadside for the past two days, with lorry drivers and cleaners struggling to get food and clean drinking water. During an inspection of the Kona Hipparaga bridge, Kalaburagi Sub-Divisional Officer Sahitya Aaladakatti urged lorry driver Ashpak to provide food and water until traffic resumes.

The Tahsildar instructed revenue officials to set up a care center near Farhatabad and ensure meals are provided. Despite police barricades restricting traffic, bikers and pedestrians continued crossing the floodwaters. Tahsildar K. Anandshel and police warned the public against entering the water, but people persisted.